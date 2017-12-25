Google Santa Tracker can also help one to learn about the varied Christmas traditions followed around the world. And it incorporates many games such as "Santa Dive," which allows users skydive as Santa through hoops or a "Wrap Battle" game that requires children or anyone playing the game to hit the right notes at the right time.

Google’s Santa Tracker, which has been around for the past 13 years, is back to help children follow Santa Clause’s location and destination of next delivery. It showed Santa and his reindeer Rudolph’s movements beginning on Sunday through web browsers, mobile web browsers, the Android app, the Android TV and Chromecast, Time.com reported. One can also get updates on his location through a Google Pixel or Google Home device.Besides helping people monitor Santa’s location, the tracker also includes games and ways to learn about Christmas, such as lesson plans and video guides that teachers can download for students.

It can also help one to learn about the varied Christmas traditions followed around the world. And it incorporates many games such as “Santa Dive,” which allows users skydive as Santa through hoops or a “Wrap Battle” game that requires children or anyone playing the game to hit the right notes at the right time. According to a report in the Travelandleisure.com, several of the games also include coding to help acquaint kids with basic programming, all while taking part in festive activities like snowflake making and an elf dance part.

You can also play the Santa Tracker games on Google’s Android app, which features activities like taking “selfies” in famous landmarks around the world or hopping onboard rocket-powered sleighs. Several of the games also include coding to help acquaint kids with basic programming, all while taking part in festive activities like snowflake making and an elf dance party.

Google’s Santa Tracker, of course, isn’t the only Santa Tracker out there. Those interested in following Father Christmas can also use North American Aerospace Defense Command’s NORAD Santa tracker, which began by accident when a department store had put up an advertisement for children to call Santa, but there was a typo that led to children started to call NORAD thinking they were chatting with Santa, according to NBC News. NORAD’s Santa tracker has been going strong since 1955 through the use of satellites, cameras, and radar tracking sites.