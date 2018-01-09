Chip giant Intel has announced that two million vehicles from BMW, Nissan and Volkswagen will use Mobileye Road Experience Management (REM) technology to build and rapidly update low-cost, scalable high-definition maps throughout this year. Krzanich also announced that Intel will enable the largest scale virtual reality event to date with the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, using "Intel True VR" technology.

Chip giant Intel has announced that two million vehicles from BMW, Nissan and Volkswagen will use Mobileye Road Experience Management (REM) technology to build and rapidly update low-cost, scalable high-definition maps throughout this year. Intel bought Israeli sensor and chipmaker Mobileye last year for $15 billion. In a keynote address at the “CES 2018” here on Monday, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich highlighted how data is transforming the world around us and driving the next great wave of technology innovation — from autonomous driving to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Virtual Reality (VR).

Krzanich unveiled Intel’s first autonomous vehicle in its 100-car test fleet, the company said in a statement. He also announced new collaborations with SAIC Motor and NavInfo to extend crowd-sourced map building to China. Focused on the future of AI, Krzanich announced a partnership with Ferrari North America to use Intel’s AI technologies to apply data from the racetrack to enhance the experience for fans and drivers. In the field of immersive media, he introduced Intel Studios and announced Paramount Pictures will be the first major Hollywood studio to explore this technology.

“Data is going to introduce social and economic changes that we see perhaps once or twice in a century,” Krzanich said. “We not only find data everywhere today, but it will be the creative force behind the innovations of the future. Data is going to redefine how we experience life – in our work, in our homes, how we travel, and how we enjoy sports and entertainment,” he added. Krzanich also announced that Intel will enable the largest scale virtual reality event to date with the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, using “Intel True VR” technology.