With the ever developing new technology to charge your smartphones using wireless charging, it seems that Apple iPhone users are not having the best of this technology due to its slow wireless charging if compared to Android phones. Also, Apple iPhone users have also reported issues like heating and quick battery draining while using YouTube app.

The users of newly launched Apple iPhone models including iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus may be excited about a lot of new features that other phones wouldn’t have but at the same time they might also be annoyed with issues such as slow wireless charging when compared to other wireless charging phone. According to techies, wireless charging, a feature which was introduced in new iPhone models all of them launched in September this year, is not that fast as it should have been.

According to a technology news site, it has been found that the wireless charging in iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is even slow than the in-box charger that comes with the phone. Comparing wireless iOS 11.0 version, wireless iOS 11.2 version, stock charger and Apple 29W chargers, the fastest charging speed was provided by Apple 29W, followed by stock charger, then wireless iOS 11.2 and the last was iOS 11.0. iPhone user will soon be able to experience an update to their wireless charging speed once they will receive wireless iOS 11.2 version update.

Wireless charging not the only issue due to which iPhone users are feeling annoyed. Recently, iPhone users had reported that their phones battery drained 20% faster when they tried streaming videos on YouTube. One user said, “@Youtube Can you fix app on iPhone X. It drains 20% in 30 minutes. While another user, said, “@TeamYouTube Please address heating and battery issue in iOS youtube app. We are annoyed with these issues, please roll an update to fix it please.” After the matter was reported by users, a response from verified Team YouTube Twitter handle said, we are actively working to fix the issue.

However, apart from battery draining and charging speed issues, another incident came to light after a 10-year-old kid unlocked his mother and father’s new iPhone Xs using his FaceID. The family, based in New York, recorded a video showing the boy unlocking his mother iPhone X using his Face ID which was not registered in the smartphone.