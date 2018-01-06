Processor bugs like Meltdown and Spectre have been present in processors designed by Intel, AMD and ARM. The glitch can let hackers steal some viable information from the user including banking information and passwords. However, the processor manufacturers are providing fixes for the same but the bugs pose a potent and serious threat in the long run.

The processors designed by Intel, AMD and ARM posses some serious flaws which can let hackers steal some sensitive data from your computer including banking information and passwords. The threats were diagnosed by security researchers at Google’s Project Zero in conjunction with academic and industry researchers from various countries and have been identified as Meltdown and Spectre. The flaws with the processors combined can cause damage to any modern computing device including smartphones, tablets and personal computers, irrespective of the operating systems used by the device.

Meltdown is “probably one of the worst CPU bugs ever found”, Daniel Gruss, one of the researchers at Graz University of Technology who discovered the flaw was quoted as saying. Meltdown is currently believed to be affecting primarily the Intel processors. The bug enables hackers to bypass the hardware barrier between applications run by users and the computer’s core memory. On the other hand, Spectre affects almost all the modern processor manufactured by Intel, AMD and ARM. This glitch enables hackers to trick otherwise error-free applications into giving up secret information. However, the flaw is harder for hackers to use but also harder to be fixed. Experts also believe that this can become a longer problem in the long run.

Intel and AMD have denied that Meltdown and Spectre but have also said that users would have to download a patch and then update their operating systems to fix the bug. “Intel has begun providing software and firmware updates to mitigate these exploits,” Intel said in a statement, denying that fixes would slow down computers based on the company’s chips. “Any performance impacts are workload-dependent, and, for the average computer user, should not be significant and will be mitigated over time,” Intel was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Google said it informed the affected companies about the Spectre flaw on 1 June 2017 and later reported the Meltdown flaw before 28 July 2017.

According to reports in The Guardian, Researchers said Apple and Microsoft had patches ready for users for desktop computers affected by Meltdown, while a patch is also available for Linux. Microsoft said it was in the process of patching its cloud services and had released security updates on 3 January for Windows customers.

“All Mac systems and iOS devices are affected, but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time,” said Apple in a blog post.

Apple has advised its customers to update their operating systems and only download software from trusted sources such as the App Store. On the other hand, Google said that Android devices running the latest security updates were protected, including its own Nexus and Pixel devices, and that users of Chrome books would have to install updates.