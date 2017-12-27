Google celebrated one of the most prominent Urdu and Persian poets 220th birthday. A descendant of Aibak Turks, Ghalib was born in Kala Mahal in Agra. Often regarded as the last great poet of the Mughal era, Mirza Ghalib's poem and Ghazals have been translated and recited in multiple languages across the globe.

Search engine Google on Wednesday celebrated one of Urdu literature’s most iconic poets, Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan’s birthday, also regarded as a profound Urdu and Persian poet during the Mughal era. He is popularly known as Ghalib which means conqueror turned 220 this year, is shown standing on the balcony of a building with a pen and paper and the sun and a mosque in his background. A descendant of Aibak Turks, Mirza Ghalib was born in Kala Mahal in Agra.

Born in 1797, the poet, one of the most popular and influential ones in Urdu and Persian language, wrote at a time when the Mughal empire was entering its last quarter and the British were taking over in India. His ghazals have been interpreted and sung in many different ways by different people and his writing which is still extremely popular among the Hindustani Diaspora. Ghalib continues to inspire even the youngsters not just in India but across the world. He began composing poetry at the age of 11. His first language was Urdu, but he was equally efficient in Persian and Turkish as well.

He received education in Persian and Arabic language. Keeping with the conventions of the classical ghazal, in most of his verses, the identity and the gender of the beloved remained unknown. Often regarded as the last great poet of the Mughal era, Mirza Ghalib’s poem and Ghazals have been translated and recited in multiple languages across the globe. Bestowed with the honorific Dabir-ul-Mulk and Najm-ud-Daula, Ghalib lived in Gali Qasim Jaan, Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk, in Old Delhi which is now known as “Ghalib Ki Haveli”. His residence has been turned into ‘Ghalib Memorial’ and houses a permanent Ghalib exhibition. Mirza Ghalib breathed his last on February 15, 1869. His tomb is located near Chausath Khamba, Nizamuddin area in Delhi. However, after the decline of the Mughal Empire, Mirza Ghalib struggled to make a living.