Freeware and cross-platform instant messaging app Whats App rolled out the much-anticipated feature ‘Reply Privately’ mistakenly in their beta update version. The feature which is said to be under development along with other intriguing features that might come handy for WhatsApp was later withdrawn. The Reply feature which came from the beta update allows WhatsApp user to secretly deliver a text message to another user of the same group without notifying other participants. According to Express.co.uk, the hotly-anticipated feature is under development and could be rolled out with other features as well. As per reports, the feature which appeared through the beta version and was subsequently dropped from the same version of the app.

Speaking about the veto move of WhatsApp were the watcher of the popular chat app @WABetaInfo, who confirmed that the developers wrongly enabled the feature. “In the new WhatsApp beta for Windows Phone 2.17.344 the private reply feature is disabled. Probably WhatsApp has wrongly enabled it in 2.17.342,” WABetaInfo tweeted. WABetaInfo then added that the option will only be available in group chats and will be included in the small menu that pops-up when users press and hold on a message. Earlier this month, WABetaInfo leaked the details of the features that WhatsApp was developing for web and desktop, including tap to unblock and a picture-in-picture (PIP) mode.

The social media moguls in the world of text messaging are also working on a new venture called WhatsApp Business. a new business application that will help traders and businessmen to enhance their product profile, comprising features like auto responses, chat migration, analytics by creating a a business profile.

(With inputs from IANS…)