Motorola's upcoming smartphone Moto X4 with Amazon voice assistant Alexa will be unveiled in India today. The phone will have a 12PM+8MP dual real camera with low light, wide-angle front camera technology. Moto X4 will also come with a new Fi technology which helps you to choose the best network. Check here for full specifications, features, price and photos.

Motorola is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone Moto X4 with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant in India today. Moto X4 will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi on Monday (November 13). Moto X4 is company’s latest device which will join the Project Fi network. Moto X4 will also come pre-installed with Google voice assistant, free unlimited high-quality photo storage and video calling on Google Duo. Phone makers say that Moto x4 Android One includes the best-in-class experiences from Google.

Moto X4 interface and security

Moto X4 comes with a streamlined Android operating system with pre-installed Google applications and a clutter-free user interface. Those going for Moto X4 won’t have to worry about security as just like Nokia, the phone will be provided with monthly security updates. The phones will also be having added security protections of Google Play Protect which will come with built-in malware protection. Globally, there are two Moto X4 version available: One is Moto X4 Amazon prime exclusive and the other version is called Moto X4 Android one.

What is a Fi network?

A wireless service from Google. All your calls, texts, and data on one simple and smart plan. If provided with Fi technology, the phone will automatically look for the best signal, and when you travel abroad. One will be able to use high-speed data at the same rate you pay at home.

Moto X 4 camera and photos

For all photo and selfie lover, if you are looking to upgrade your current smartphone, then moto x4 is the one for you. It will have a 12 MP plus 8 MP dual rear camera and a 16 MP selfie shooter. The company also says the camera is capable to capture good photos in low light and also have wide angle shots, panoramic selfies.

Moto X4 price

While the phone is all set to launch and its cost is yet to be revealed, it may come with a price tag of $399.9 which comes to around Rs 26,000 approximately.

Moto X4 full specifications

Android 7.1, Nougat

Google software and security, smart Project Fi network

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 2.2 GHz Octa-core CPU and 650 MHz Adreno 508 GPU

5.2” FHD (1080×1920) display with Corning Gorilla Glass; IP68 water resistant display

12MP+8MP dual rear cameras

16MP wide-angle, low light selfie shooter

Precision-crafted glass and metal body

3000mAh battery with Turbo Power charging; get up to 6 hours of power in just 15 minutes

3GB RAM

32GB with microSD Card support expandable up to 2 TB

4G LTE /EDGE

Single Nano SIM/Dual Nano SIM

Video capture: 2160P/4K (30fps), 1080P (60fps), 720P (30fps), 480P (30fps)

Sensors

Fingerprint Reader

Gravity

Proximity

Accelerometer

Ambient Light

Magnetometer

Gyroscope

Sensor Hub

Connectivity