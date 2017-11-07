Nokia re-launched Nokia 5 Android smartphone with an upgraded RAM. Nokia 5 now packs a 3GM RAM making it a solid smartphones both performance and design wise. After upgrading Nokia 5 with a 3GM RAM, it directly comes into competition with other smartphones having almost the same configuration. Check out the comparison between Nokia 5 and Moto E4 Plus on the basis of specifications, features, price and more.

Nokia which is now aggressively pushing its limits to once again establish its name in the smartphone market released an upgraded version of their entry level phone Nokia 5. The company while considering the phone’s performance and giving a tough competition to other players in the Android market re-launched Nokia 5 with a 3GB variant. The phone will go on sale from November 7 on FlipKart. Comparing it with the previous variant of Nokia 5, except the RAM, the company has not made any other hardware, software or design changes to the phone. The previous version of Nokia 5 had a 2GB RAM which was quite on the low side compared to other existing phones in the market and also going by the current applications available in the app store, the user experience is compromised.

Nokia by upgrading Nokia 5 with a 3GB RAM directly puts it in competition with Motorola E4 Plus. Both Nokia and Motorola who used to be big players in the mobile phone industry but were left behind in the smartphones race. However, Motorola, made the re-entry in the smartphone market with Moto E back in 2014 and since then once again took the ride to success. Motorola after re-entering the market has also launched many new smartphones and given a tough competition to other players in the industry. Motorola also recently launched Moto E4 plus, so let’s compare it with new Nokia 5 with 3GB RAM.

Nokia 5 vs Moto E4 plus

Performance

Both Nokia 5 and Moto E4 plus posses 3 GB RAM but has a difference in-terms of processor. Nokia 5 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor while Moto E4 plus comes with Quad Core, 1.3 GHz MediaTek processor. Therefore in the performance front, the upgraded version of Nokia 5 will be a more suitable option.

Camera and Photo

Nothing beats Nokia’s photo technology as this is one that smartphone segment where Nokia and its technology teams have never compromised. The new Nokia 5 packs a 13MP rear camera with Nokia’s fantastic imaging technology and a 8MP selfie shooter. On the other side, Moto E4 Plus also comes with a 13MP rear camera but compromises with front camera as only has a 5MP selfie shooter.

Design

Nokia 5 has a uni-body all metal design with perfectly crafted aluminium curves on the edges. The sleek, thin design of Nokia 5 with four color options looks more trendy, attractive then Moto E4 Plus.

Price

Nokia 5 with 3GM RAM is priced around Rs 13,499 which is slightly higher than Moto E4 Plus which costs around Rs 9,999. Therefore, when it comes to spending on either of the phone, Moto E4 Plus is certainly a cheaper option.

Nokia 5 vs Moto E4 Plus full specifications

Nokia 5 with 3GB RAM

Metal body design

Convenient fingerprint sensor

Bright fully-laminated and polarized 5.2” HD display with sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass

13 MP autofocus camera on the back, 8 MP camera on the front

Available as both single SIM and dual SIM variants

clutter-free Android Nougat with regular updates

Latest generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor designed for excellent battery life and improved graphics

NFC for easy sharing of your content

MicroSD card slot with support up to 128 GB

16 GB storage2 for all your stuff

Moto E4 Plus