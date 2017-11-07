Finnish mobile giants Nokia have launched their pocket-friendly smartphone Nokia 5 in a new 3GB RAM variant at a price of Rs 13,999. The phone will go on sale exclusively on e-commerce site Flipkart tonight. Nokia had earlier launched Nokia 5 in July 2016 which was available in 2GB option.

Finnish smartphone maker Nokia has launched its mid-budgeted smartphone Nokia 5 with a new 3GB variant in India. The phone which is exclusively available on Flipkart in the upcoming week will go on sale from November 7 as the mid-range smartphone is up for grab from tonight. The Nokia 5 was previously launched in July 2016 which was only available in 2GB option. While the revamped Nokia 5 will give you 3GB RAM in just Rs 13,499 followed by other interesting discount offers at the launch time, including pleasing offers like no-cost EMIs and additional offers on various credit cards.

While users should take cognizance of the fact that the revamped model is only an upgrade in terms of the phone’s RAM as the storage of Nokia 5 will remain the same. As per reports, the exclusive one week sale by e-commerce site Flipkart will end on November 14. Nokia was making headlines recently after launching HMD Global’s most cheapest smartphone Nokia 2 along with Nokia 7 — a budget-friendly smartphone in their mega event in the national capital last month. Nokia’s cheapest smartphone Nokia 2 is also expected to go on sale from mid-November, the Finnish company has said during the launch of the smartphone on October 30th.

Nokia 5 (3GB RAM variant) specifications and features

The Finnish mobile giants have stuck to their old roots in Nokia 5 as the mid-range smartphone like the Nokia 8 is made out of aluminium and looks quite similar in resemblance of their flagship smartphone. The Nokia 5 comes with a fingerprint scanner which is embedded in the home button of the phone and sports Gorilla Glass3 in its 5.2-inch screen with a 720p HD display. The mid-range smartphone is powered with a Snapdragon 430 processor which is tagged with a 3GB (unlike the previous version which was having 2GB). With Adreno 505GPU, the Nokia 5 has a brilliant 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, coming with phase detection autofocus and 8MP shooter on the front with f/2.0 aperture for pro-selfie users. The phone will be fluent on Android Nougat 7.0 and is backed with a 3000 mAh battery.

How to buy Nokia 5 (3GB RAM variant), price and availability

The low-budgeted smartphone which is pocket-friendly will be available in India at price of Rs. 13,499 and e-commerce giants Flipkart in order to rope in buyers will start an exclusive sale for 1 week that will start from tonight. Flipkart are also introducing a Jio-Nokia Additional Data offer on Nokia 5 which will give users 5GB of extra 4G data.