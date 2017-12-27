Xiaomi India with their new initiative introduced a new feature for its consumers where they can track the repair status of their respective mobile phones. Consumers can easily log onto the company’s official website which is Mi.com and from there they can keep an eye on the repair status of the mobile phones. With the help of service order status, you can easily track your device and know its service status online. Scroll down below to find out how you can track your smartphone.

After dominating the world of smartphones with their pocket-friendly price and hardcore configuration, Chinese Smartphone brand Xiaomi are now eyeing to make their customer friendly services a bit more fluent by making easier for mobile owners to track their devices online. Xiaomi India with their new initiative introduced a new feature for its consumers where they can track the repair status of their respective mobile phones. Consumers can easily log onto the company’s official website which is Mi.com and from there they can keep an eye on the repair status of the mobile phones.

To avoid the confusion and complexity a consumer goes through when he/she visits the mobile service centre, Xiaomi users can now easily track their devices with the help of the service order status. “It is one of its kind and very few platforms in India have deployed it. You usually call the service centre executive to know the status of your device given for repair. Now with the help of service order status, you can easily track your device and know its service status online,” the Chinese brand Xiaomi was quoted as saying in one of their forum post.

So if you want to find out how you can track you Xiaomi device with service order status, here’s all you need to know

To track your smartphone, just visit Xiaomi’s Service order status page and simpley enter your phone details which include phone order, mobile service and its IMEI or serial number. After then just click on “confirm” option and after advancing you will receive an OTP on your registered phone number. After acuqring the OTP, just verify the number and click on “submit.” You will now easily receive the status of your service order along with the details of your device.