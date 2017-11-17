The much awaited successor of One Plus 5 smartphone, the One Plus 5T was launched by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer One Plus on Thursday night in New York. With the same 6GB RAM in their 64GB storage variant and 8GB of RAM in their 128GB variant, the One Plus 5T is an identical twin of the One Plus 5 in terms of performance. The almost bezel-less design, evacuation of the home button and an enhanced camera not to forget its face recognition are the flagship smartphone's USP.

Unlike Apple who replaced the finger print scanner with FaceID in iPhone X, One Plus kept its Android dignity intact by keeping the best of both worlds by pushing the fingerprint scanner on the rear side of the smartphone and introducing facial recognition to unlock the 6-inch 'almost' bezel-less smartphone

After months of never ending rumours and tons of fan-made theories about the most anticipated Android smartphone of a brand which never lets you settle, Chinese smartphone manufacturer One Plus launched One Plus 5T as the successor of the current ruler of smartphones One Plus 5 officially on Thursday night at an glamorous event in The Empire State (New York). It was last year when One Plus made amendments in their release cycle by introducing a semiannual release of their latest performer (One Plus 3) in the market with an improvised version which they named One Plus 3T.

Continuing the same ritual perhaps, the Chinese smartphone giants which are a creation of Pete Lau and Carl Pei launched their flagship product in the form of One Plus 5T that will take over the reign from One Plus 5 which was launched on 20 June this year. OnePlus in their official unveiling of the OnePlus 5T confirmed that their latest smartphone, which is priced at a starting price of $499 will be available in India along with other countries of North America and Europe on November 12. One disappointing factor for One Plus lovers is that the One Plus 5T is on board with Android 7.1 instead of much expected Android 8 Oreo.

Here’s what what to expect from OnePlus 5T based on its first impressions:

The One Plus 5T has impeccable design along with facial recognition

Albeit fans were only expecting minor changes in the phone’s design in comparison with the One Plus 5, the newest flagship inductee is not slightly but hugely different in resemblance with the predecessor as the One Plus 5T makers have decided to ditch the home button from the front panel in order to increase the size of the display. Unlike Apple who replaced the finger print scanner with FaceID in iPhone X, One Plus kept its Android dignity intact by keeping the best of both worlds by pushing the fingerprint scanner on the rear side of the smartphone and introducing facial recognition to unlock the 6-inch almost bezel-less smartphone.

The OnePlus 5T is almost bezel-less and has full Optic AMOLED display

By getting assistance from Samsung in display this time around, The One Plus 5T is a competitive challenge to LG made V30 and Pixel 2 XL OLED screens as the phone endorses an almost bezel-less design (thanks to attenuated edges) with a full Optic AMOLED display. By shifting the fingerprint sensor and ditching the home button, One Plus 5T gets a new screen resolution of 1080 x 2160. (thats more than 80% screen to body ratio!)

One Plus 5T restores the dual camera trend with enhancement in Portrait Mode feature

With a 16MP and 20MP rear shooters that now have f/1.7 aperture which will help in producing stunning portraits and intense shots in low light conditions, the One Plus 5T has significantly made improvements in its camera department by maximizing the results without dispossessing the main lens as they have only replaced the One Plus 5’s telephoto with a slightly bigger aperture.

One Plus 5T price, specifications, performance and release date

The almost bezel-less des, evacuation of the home button and an enhanced camera not to forget its face recognition are the flagship smartphone's USP. Unfortunately for the fans, the rumored new Snapdragon 836 SoC in the One Plus 5T only remained a rumor because there are no such things according to Qualcomm. The One Plus 5T has a satisfactory 3,300mAh battery powered with Dash Charge fast-charging tech and unlike Apple and Samsung the One Plus users will not be enjoying the perks of wireless charging or waterproofing this time around. But what makes this Android smartphone an instant hit or already a winner is the One Plus 5T retained the company's price bracket of within Rs 35,000 as the One Plus 5 successor will cost you Rs 32,999 and will go on sale within the end of this month.