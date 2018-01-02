Chinese smartphone giants OnePlus have unveiled the most-intriguing features of the latest flagship OnePlus 5T "Face Unlock" to the slightly older OnePlus 5. As per reports, the original OnePlus 5 can now unlock their phones via facial recognition with the new OxygenOS Open Beta 3 based on Android Oreo. The smartphone features 16MP+20MP rear dual-camera combination and a 16MP front shooter.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has started rolling out an OxygenOS open beta release that brings one of the most-coveted features of the latest flagship OnePlus 5T — “Face Unlock” to the slightly older OnePlus 5. “As promised, owners of the original OnePlus 5 can now unlock their phones via facial recognition with the new OxygenOS Open Beta 3 based on Android Oreo,” The Verge reported on Tuesday. Apart from facial recognition, the new beta release also includes an updated security patch, general bug fixes, and fixes for 5G Wi-Fi connection issues. Earlier, in December Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus had announced bringing the “Face Unlock” feature to the OnePlus 5.

However, he did not mention whether there will be any functional differences. The Chinese handset maker had launched OnePlus 5 in June in two variants — 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory and 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage in India for Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. The device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone features 16MP+20MP rear dual-camera combination and a 16MP front shooter. The company had claimed that OnePlus 5 has the highest smartphone camera resolution yet. The device is fuelled by 3,300mAh battery that lasts up to 20 per cent longer than its predecessor OnePlus 3T.

There is also a fingerprint scanner which doubled up as a home button and can unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds. Earlier, while celebrating its third anniversary in India, Chinese smartphone player OnePlus introduced OnePlus 5T “Star Wars” special edition smartphone in collaboration with science-fiction film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” for Rs 38,999. The limited edition phone’s design has been inspired by planet “Crait” from the movie. The metal back of the device is “Crait” white with a “Star Wars” logo in red.