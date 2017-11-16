OnePlus 5T is set to launch in New York today. OnePlus 5T which will be the successor OnePlus 5, is expected to come with a bezel-less 6'' display with Face ID and fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 5T may also sport a dual 20+16 megapixel rear camera and a 16 megapixel selfie shooter.

Smartphone maker OnePlus is also set to be unveil its new flagship OnePlus 5T at an event in New York today. The event will take around 9:30PM India time. OnePlus 5T will be the successor of company’s previous flagship OnePlus 5 which was launched few months ago. OnePlus has some great line-up of smartphones. According to several leaks ahead of OnePlus 5T launch, the new smartphone may have a full optic AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will deliver a more immersive viewing experience, all while keeping a form factor similar to that of the OnePlus 5. The upcoming phone will have 80.5% screen to body ratio.

The OnePlus 5 successor will be having fingerprint sensor at the back as all reports suggest that the new smartphone with little design tweaks will come with facial recognition type FaceID feature. The design changes will also lead to the removal of the home button which the One Plus 5 currently has, and is also used as fingerprint sensor. The new flagship will have a sunlight display that adapts automatically to harsh light to facilitate a great viewing experience. Some of the features of the sunlight display in the upcoming OnePlus 5T are:

Automatic screen contrast adjust.

Adaptive algorithim to automatically detect games and immediately adjusting screen contrast to facilitate an optimal gaming experience.

Parameters like screen contrast automatically adjusting to keep display clear in four common use scenarios like: when one is accessing gallery, taking a photo, recording a video and while playing games.

OnePlus 5T leaked photo

OnePlus 5T expected features

As per leaks, there are no major changes as far as the design language of OnePlus5T is concerned except little design tweaks. The new flagship might have a bigger screen — not confirmed whether OnePlus is going all without bezels — but yes a bigger display is surely on the cards. The fingerprint sensor goes backwards to accommodate FaceID feature just like the one which is there in Apple iPhone X. OnePlus 5T will have two version, one with 6GB RAM and the other with 8GB RAM. Speaking about performance, the OnePlus brand is known for its amazing performance and after sale services.

OnePlus 5T leaked photo

OnePlus 5T expected specifications

8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Android 8 Oreo or Android 7.1 Oxygen version

Bigger display; with 80.5% screen to body ratio

FullHD 6-inch screen, expect a bezel-less screen

20MP + 16MP rear camera with image sensor; portrait mode

16-megapixel sensor selfie shooter

3,300 mAh battery with dash charging

Dual-SIM support

A headphone jack

OnePlus 5T leaked photo

OnePlus 5T expected price

OnePlus 5T 6GB version may cost around $600 which comes approximately between Rs 32,000 – Rs 33,000 while the 8GB version may cost around Rs 38,000.

OnePlus 5T launch event live stream

OnePlus has taken an initiative to treat its fans by arranging a live stream of its launch in some PVR theatres in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad today. Fans who are eagerly waiting for OnePlus 5T to launch may also check out company’s Live stream options though these link: YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTQlbULOrCg and https://www.facebook.com/oneplus/videos/1267054656733670/