Smartphone giant OnePlus on Thursday globally launched the OnePlus 5T, company’s new flagship and an upgraded version of their previous flagship smartphone OnePlus 5 in New York. The new flagship OnePlus 5T has come with little design tweaks, a new camera integration with a special attention to low-light photos, a bigger display while moving towards the latest trend set by Apple iPhone X doing away with the bezels. The new OnePlus 5T will be available from November 21 in US, India and few other select markets. OnePlus 5T will come in two different models. One with 6GB RAM which will cost around Rs 32,999 in India and the other one with 8GB costing Rs 37,999.

OnePlus is known for its finished, performance-centric smartphones based on Android operating system. The company believes focussing on quality rather than quantity. The makers of this phone decided to work on issues identified by users on other smartphones including the operating system and after their research assembled their ideas, thoughts and technology into the making on OnePlus smartphones with a motive of providing the users high-quality performance rather than making a phone with full of features but no performance.

OnePlus 5T camera and photos

Camera is one of the most important things in smartphones and a good camera set-up is also a major reason for a smartphone success. Though both OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5, both has a dual camera setup, the one in the new flagship has an extra edge to it. OnePlus 5T packs a 16 megapixel and 20 megapixel with telephoto lens and a low low-light sensor to make low-light photograph more appealing.

OnePlus 5T display

The new flagship has come with bigger 6.01” display in comparison to OnePlus 5, which has a 5.5″ display. OnePlus 5T has a AMOLED screen, with 18:9 ratio display. This is slightly higher than its predecessor. The new phone also has an extra screen protection as it has a slightly better version of gorilla glass.

Here comes the Face ID

Ditching the home button, OnePlus 5T, has enabled Face ID option to unlock your phone using your face to give that security edge. However, they haven’t ditched the fingerprint sensor but has only relocated it at the back.

OnePlus 5T full specification comparison

Anodized Aluminum

OxygenOS based on Android: 7.1.1 Nougat

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Adreno 540

6/8 GB RAM

64/128 GB Storage

Camera

16 MP+20MP with low-light sensor, Dual LED Flash

Front Camera

16 megapixel

Video

Video: 4K resolution at 30fps

1080p resolution at 60fps

1080p resolution at 30fps

720p resolution at 30fps

Slow Motion: 720p videos at 120fps

Time-Lapse

Sensors

Fingerprint, Hall, Accelerometer, G-sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, RGB, Sensor Hub

Ports

USB 2.0, Type-C, Supports USB Audio Dual nano-SIM slot, 3.5mm audio jack

Battery

3,300 mAh (non-removable), Dash Charge (5V 4A) Dash Charge (5V 4A)

OnePlus 5 full specification comparison

Anodized Aluminum

OxygenOS based on Android Nougat

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Octa-core, 10nm, up to 2.45GHz), GPU Adreno 540

6/8GB RAM

64/128GB storage

Notification Light

RGB LED notification light

Camera

Rear Camera Wide-angle; 16+20 megapixel, Flash, Dual LED Flash

Front Camera

16 megapixel

Video

4K resolution video at 30fps

1080P resolution video at 60fps

1080P resolution video at 30fps

720P resolution video at 30fps

Slow Motion: 720p videos at 120fps

Time-Lapse

Rear Features

Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ,

Dynamic Denoise, Clear Image, RAW Image

Sensors

Fingerprint, Hall, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, RGB Ambient Light Sensor, Electronic Compass, Sensor Hub

Ports

USB 2.0, Type-C, Support USB Audio, Dual nano-SIM slot, 3.5mm audio jack

Battery

3300 mAh (non-removable), Dash Charge (5V 4A)