The 'delete for everyone' feature on WhatsApp has been cracked and now a user can read the text messages that were deleted by the sender. There are a couple of ways to retrieve deleted texts on Android phone and there are several limitations to the process as well.

When instant messaging app WhatsApp rolled out its newest feature ‘delete for everyone’, it seemed like the days of wrongly sent texts were over but no, there are loopholes in the feature. Apparently, even after the sender deletes a text, it still can be read by the recipient.A Spanish tech blog has cracked couple of ways to retrieve the deleted texts and they are plain simple. One can either do it from the phone settings or a dedicated app can be downloaded from PlayStore.

As per the Spanish blog, if the message sent by another user has generated a notification in the receiver’s handset then the message can be retrieved from the notification log of Android phone. But if the receiver was already in the chat with the sender or was active on WhatsApp then, in that case, there will no notification, hence the message cannot be recovered. So following are the two methods to recover the deleted message:

Method One

Go to Google PlayStore. Download Notification History application. After installing, open the app and tap the WhatsApp icon in it. You can access all the Whatsapp texts there.

Method Two

Long press on the home screen of Android phone. Select the Widgets option. Scroll down to Settings widget in the list. Drag the Settings widget on the home screen. Multiple options will pop up and select notification history option. Once the log is open, all the texts of WhatsApp can be seen, along with other details.

Things to know