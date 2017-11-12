There is not much difference in the user interface of Android phones today as the formats, icon placements and transition of pages is quite identical. But what separates these phones are the physical features of the phones and most importantly the RAM and camera quality of the phone. Let's have a look at the top 5 camera phones under Rs 15000:

Buy any smartphone which runs on Android platform, you will find a negligible difference in the user interface. There are three major factors that differentiates an Android phone today – built, speed and camera. Now when we talk about built of the phone then the preferences varies from user to user but one constant that a user seeks in any phone is fast functioning and good camera quality. So, let’s take a look at the smartphones under Rs 15,000 which give you the desired performance and best selfies in the price range:

Moto G5 Plus

Motorola keeps upgrading their affordable Moto G series to stay in competition and Moto G5 Plus is one of the best Android phone in the market today under Rs 15,000. The phone comes in two variants: 16 GB storage with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage with 4 GB RAM. The display is 5.2 inches in size and the battery is 3000 mAH. The rear camera is 12 megapixel while the front camera is 5 megapixel.

Price: Rs 12,999 (Amazon)

Nokia 6

Nokia has revamped its phones from top to bottom and has powered them with Android, bidding adieu to Windows. Compare them all and you will find Nokia 6 is the best camera phone under Rs 15,000. The phone comes with 32 GB internal memory and 3 GB RAM to make it just fast enough. It has a huge screen of 5.5 inches which has a Full HD display. The rear camera is 16 MP while the front camera is 8 MP. Nokia 6 has a 3000 mAH lithium-ion battery.

Price: Rs 14,999 (Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy On Max

Samsung always have one device to compete in every category of the phones. Samsung Galaxy On Max has a big display screen of 5.7 inches and has long-lasting battery of 3300 mAH. The phone runs on 4 GB RAM and gives you lighting fast experience. The camera quality of the phone is incomparable as both the rear and front camera are 13 MP each.

Price: Rs 14,900 (Amazon)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

This phone will totally blow your mind. This is the best smartphone under Rs 15,000 that you can find anywhere. The phone has an internal memory of 64 GB and has 4 GB RAM. It runs on a 64-bit Octa Core 2 GHz processor. The 5.5 display phone has an amazing 4100 mAH battery. The rear camera is 13 MP while the front cam is 5 MP which gives decent selfies.

Price: Rs 12,999 (Amazon)

Honor 6X

When we talk about the best camera phones under Rs 15,000, Honor 6X takes away the honours. The phone has a respectable 5.5 inch screen and has a 2.1 GHz Octa core processor. It comes with 32 GB storage and 3 GB RAM. There are two rear cameras 12 MP & 2 MP which gives you fantastic pictures while the front camera is 8 MP. The phone has a battery of 3340 mAH.

Price: Rs 11,999 (Amazon)