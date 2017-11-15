Google Play Store has taken down UC browser application allegedly for running misleading campaigns. The browser was in the news in recent months over data security concerns. There is no official statement yet from either UC Browser or Google Play Store yet over the issue.

In a big jolt to UC Browser, Google Play Store has taken down the application allegedly for running misleading campaigns. UC Browser mini app, however, is still available on the store. There is no official statement from either Google or UC Browser over the recent development. The browser, which is quite popular in India with over 500 million downloads has been in the news in recent months for data security concerns. Earlier reports had claimed that UC browser steals sensitive user data and then sends it to users in China without their consent.

An employee of the UC Browser called Mike Ross has taken to Twitter and revealing the reason behind the sudden disappearance of UC Browser from Google Play Store. “I work for UC Browser, I got mail today morning it said that UC Browser was temporarily removed from play store for 30 days because it used “Misleading” and “Unhealthy” methods of promotion to increase installs,” he said. Meanwhile, UC Union which happens to be UC Web’s affiliate network have said they are trying their best to maintain a healthy UC Union ecosphere.

“We hereby emphasis again that UC Union prohibits any and all misleading/malicious advertising method(s) to procure new users when promoting UC Browser campaigns, such as by using slogan inconsistent with the Product functions, or by using inductive slogan,” an Android Central report quoted the UC Union as saying. The browser is expected to make a comeback with within a month.

Earlier, the Indian govt had expressed concerns over UC Browser stealing the data and had said the app would be banned in the country if it found guilty of stealing the data. The concerns were especially relevant at that time since India and China were having a stressful relationship at that time due to Doklam standoff.