In a latest, a family which resides at Staten Island is the southernmost of New York City, discovered a loophole in iPhone X face ID unlock feature and found that their 10-year-old boy was able to unlock the phone using his face which was not set up as a Face ID on iPhone X.

Apple launched their one of the most pricey feature advanced smartphone iPhone X in a major product launch event in September this year. One of the advanced features which the technology giant Apple banked upon and promoted heavily about iPhone X was the way it has been designed to be unlock using one’s facial features which Apple has termed it the Face ID. Apple had lauded about this feature in their launch event and assured that this particular feature was a full proof security recommendation for your phone.

However, ever since Apple’s iPhone X was available in the market, several attempts have been made to break iPhone X’s face id feature by hackers, industry insiders, phone junkeys, and other technology advanced people. But in a shocker, a 10-year-old accidentally unlocked his mother’s iPhone using his face which was not even registered in the phone. Sharing the experience how the family, which resides at Staten Island is the southernmost of New York City, discovered a loophole in iPhone X face ID unlock feature, said that their 10-year-old son was checking out one of the two iPhone X, one was of his father and other was of his mother but without knowing which one was of his father’s phone and mother’s phone. The fifth grader randomly picked one not knowing it was his mother’s iPhone X, was taking a look into it and it just got unlocked, which wasn’t supposed to happen. It was not for this purpose that Apple designed and integrated this feature in their latest iPhone X, which is also the USP of this device apart from full screen display and other amazing features.

According to the Wired, the 10-year-old kid did not just unlocked his mother’s phone, but after discovering that he was able to breach phone’s security on his mother’s phone, he tried hands on another iPhone X, which was of his father, and succeeded there too. However, it was only for once.

Providing a proof about this lag in iPhone X, in a video shared by the family on YouTube, they said, “We are seeing a flood of videos on YouTube from iPhone users who have gotten their hands on the new iPhone X and are trying to trick the Face ID. When my wife and I received our iPhone X, we had no such intention. However, things changed right after we were done setting up our new iPhones on November 3rd. We were sitting down in our bedroom and were just done setting up the Face IDs, our 10-year-old son walked in anxious to get his hands on the new iPhone X. Right away my wife declared that he was not going to access her phone. Acting exactly as a kid would do when asked to not do something, he picked up her phone and with just a glance got right in.”