Denmark just set a world record for using wind power to drive its economy. According to the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate, Wind power accounted for a record high of 43.4 % of the total electricity consumption in Denmark in 2017. The Denmark government is working to have at least 50 % of its energy needs covered by such renewable energy as wind and solar power by 2030.

Wind power accounted for a record high of 43.4 % of the total electricity consumption in Denmark in 2017, according to official data released on Thursday. The new record surpasses the previous 2015 record of 42 %, keeping Denmark on track to reach its target of having 50 % of all electricity produced by wind power by 2020, figures from Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate showed. “With the wind power production record, Denmark places a green flag on the world map.

We once again show the whole world that Denmark has the world’s best energy system,” Xinhua quoted Lars Chr. Lilleholt, Danish Minister of Energy, Utilities and Climate, as saying. “We have managed to accommodate large amounts of wind power and other green sources of energy while maintaining the high security of supply,” the minister said. In the coming years, higher records are expected as new offshore wind farms are developed in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea to further increase the Danish wind production.

According to Lilleholt, the government is working for Denmark to have at least 50 % of its energy needs covered by such renewable energy as wind and solar power by 2030. Denmark is part of the major European electricity market, with strong electricity connections to neighbouring countries.

Excess electricity produced by Danish windmills is traded across borders, while Denmark can also purchase electricity from other countries that have a surplus of electricity. The wind energy share of Denmark’s electric energy system has more than doubled since 2008, previously accounting for 19.3 %.