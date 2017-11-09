Akash Choudhary, a 15-year-old left-hand pacer from Rajasthan had a dream spell playing for his local club Disha Cricket Academy against Pearl Academy in Late Bhawer Singh T20 tournament, where he ran through the opposition batting line-up taking all 10 wickets in just 4 overs without conceding a single run

Akash Choudhary, a 15-year-old left arm pacer from Rajasthan, achieved a historic feat on Wednesday when he clinched 10 wickets without conceding a run in a T20 encounter between two local clubs. Akash equalled Indian legend Anil Kumble’s record of 10 scalps in a game while playing for Disha Cricket Academy against Pearl Academy in the Late Bhawer Singh T20 tournament. As per reports the tournament is organised by a local ground owner in memory of his late father. However, with Akash Choudhary’s extraordinary display with the ball, the tournament is likely to see a dramatic rise in its popularity as the magical spell by the left-hander is garnering praise from cricket fans on Twitter.

England’s Jim Laker and India’s Anil Kumble are the only bowlers who have taken all 10 wickets in an innings, both the legendary bowlers have achieved the triumph in Tests. Akash Choudhary with his sensational skills has taken 10 all in a T20 game inside only 4 overs, without conceding a run. In a match between Disha Cricket Academy and Pearl Academy in Jaipur, Choudhary ran through the opposition batting order and left everyone stunned. Disha Cricket Academy posted a total of 156 runs in their quota of 20 overs, putting Pearl Academy into bat. The Pearl batsmen succumbed to the brilliance of Akash Choudhary and were packed on 32 in just 7 overs. Choudhary finished the game with brilliant figures of 4-4-0-10 taking a hattrick in the run.

A 15-year-old Akash Choudhary, a left-arm medium pacer from Rajasthan, claimed all 10 wickets for no runs in a local T20 game played at Jaipur in the Late Bhawer Singh T20 tournament while playing for Disha Cricket Academy. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 8, 2017

The opponents Pearl Academy made 32/10 in 7 overs (extras 16). 7 ducks, HS: 13 at #5

Choudhary's figures 4-4-0-10 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 8, 2017

Just Checked. One Hatrick off last 3 deliveries. pic.twitter.com/kqX7ImN10O — Srujana Konakanchi (@srujanak94) November 8, 2017

As per an IBT report, Choudhary hails from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan and trains under former Ranji Trophy cricketer Vivek Yadav, who deems that Akash has the potential to do great in future. Prior to Akash, Anil Kumble had floored the Pakistani batting line up in February 1999, scalping 10 wickets for 74 runs. Pakistan was held on 207 runs in 60 overs while chasing a target of 420 runs.