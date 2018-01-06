Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has landed himself a touchline ban of three games and a fine of 40,000 pounds for his abusive behaviour against referee Mike Dean, who awarded WBA a late penalty in a Premier League game. The Frenchman has been further asked by Football Association to explain his rant against another referee post Chelsea game.

No manager takes a defeat kindly and Arsene Wenger is one classic example. The long-serving Arsenal manager launched a tirade against referee Mike Dean for he awarded an 89th penalty to West Brom Albion which earned them a dramatic draw. The Football Association summoned the Frenchman for explanation but there was no retraction from him on his rant. Ultimately, he landed himself a three-match touchline ban and a fine of £40,000 for his abusive behaviour in the referee’s changing room post WBA match.

While handing out the ban and fine, the Football Association said that Arsene Wenger accepted his abusive language and behaviour which was improper and questioned the integrity of the match official Mike Dean. The ban will keep the Arsenal manager away from the touchline during Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup game, Chelsea’s Carabao Cup match and Bournemouth’s visit in a Premier League fixture.

Post the ban, Wenger said that he has served football with honesty and integrity all throughout his life. While taking a dig at the FA’s decision against him, he said, “From what I’ve heard and seen in tunnels and dressing rooms down the years, I’m surprised and shocked to be charged.”

But the troubles do not end here for the Frenchman as he has been asked for further explanation by the FA on his verbal attack on another referee Anthony Taylor, who awarded a spot kick during the Chelsea game after Hector Bellerin tripped Eden Hazard in the box. Speaking at a press conference, Wenger reiterated, “I respect everyone’s opinion. I feel it was a yellow card for Hazard. I have the right to have an opinion.”

