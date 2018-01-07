The arrests came in after the video went viral on the social media. In the viral video, two cricket teams — one in green and other in white — were seen standing in line while Pakistan's national anthem 'Pak Sarzameen' is played in the background. Several players were booked for bowing their heads in honour of Pakistan’s national anthem, which was played before the start of the match in Bandipora district. The incident took place on January 3.

In the viral video, two cricket teams — one in green and other in white — were seen standing in line while Pakistan's national anthem 'Pak Sarzameen' is played in the background | image for pictorial representation

As per local reports, the police have arrested 4 Kashmiri cricketers and are on the lookout of the organisers of the event. Commenting on the matter, senior superintendent of police Bandipora, Sheikh Zulfikar Azad said that both the teams have been booked. Even though the police confirmed the news of detaining the two teams, they kept shush on revealing who was arrested. As per local sources, the incident took place at the final cricket match of a local cricket tournament held in Arin village in North Kashmir. The match was being played between Gondipora and Dardpora Cricket Club.

This is not the first instance where Kashmiri cricketers have disrespected the nation by paying respects to Pakistan’s national anthem. In April 2017, at least 11 cricketers were detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The arrests came in after a video showing them in Pakistan team’s jersey with Pakistan’s national anthem playing in the background, went viral on the social media.

In 2016, a video, showing local cricketers saluting Pakistan’s national anthem before the start of a match, went viral after which the following Kashmiri cricketers were detained. However, the detained were soon let off following assurances from their parents.