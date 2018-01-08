Arsenal is already out of Premier League as they are 23 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City and they suffered another humiliation on Sunday night after Nottingham Forest mauled them 4-2 in the 3rd round of FA Cup. With tough road ahead in Europa League, what does the season behold for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger, here are the 5 talking points.

The writing has been on the wall for quite a long time now for Arsenal and soon that mere idea will crystallise into reality. Arsenal crashed out of FA Cup, a competition they have managed to win three times in past four years, after sustaining an embarrassing defeat at Nottingham Forest in the 3rd round. It was a new low in Arsene Wenger’s two decade-long career as his side was humiliated 4-2 by the Championship side. But what does this defeat for Arsenal?

Lack of depth in Arsenal squad

Take any top team in Premier League or in the world, their first team quality would be impeccable and the second team would be respectable as well. But Arsenal, that contends for top honours every year, has an ineffective line up of replacements for the first teamers. Like there’s ageing and inconsistent Debuchy to fill right back position while inexperienced Maitland-Niles deputises Kolasinac at left back. Rob Holding, Chris Willock, Reiss Nelson are some of the names who plays in the second team of Arsenal.

Arsenal need to add steel in midfield

Arsenal has ample creativie midfielders but direly needs steel in the middle of the pitch. Let’s not talk about Claude Makeleles or Patrick Vieras but plausible figures like NGolo Kante, Nemanja Matic, Fernandinho, Emre Can, who are more than able to shield their defences and buy them time to reorganise. Francis Coquelin is the most potent defensive midfielder that Arsenal have and he is not a world class player even at his best.

Silverware this season a distant dream

Arsenal lies at sixth spot in the Premier League table with 39 points from 22 games. The Emirates outfit is 23 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City and is virtually out of the title race. They just crashed out of FA Cup and it is going to be a tough journey in UEFA Europa League as well with Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund now contending in the tournament.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil conundrum

There are no two ways about it when it comes to the contribution that Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have made over the years for Arsenal. They are two true talisman who have been leading the mantle of the Gunners with blood, sweat and tears but their reluctance to renew their contracts at the club is quite evident. Arsenal’s failure to deliver any major silverware has made the superstars skeptical about their futures at the club and with the FA Cup thrashing now, it is highly unlikely that they will commit to a new contract.

Time for Arsene Wenger to end Arsenal marriage

Arguably, the legendary Frenchman is single-handedly responsible for radicalising the attractive play in Premier League. He produced the famous Invincibles who are yet to be matched by any team in England and Arsenal has taken leaps and bounds under him. But his tactical acumen has become mundane at the club as Arsenal has not won any major honours in last 14 years, except FA Cups. It is time that Emirates outfit begin to look at life after Wenger.