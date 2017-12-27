Arsenal looks almost certain to lose Alexis Sanchez in the upcoming January transfer window as the Chilean has turned down the opportunity to extend his contract at the club. Ahead of his potential departure, we bring you 5 players that Arsene Wenger should be looking forward to signing this transfer window.

With their performances of late, Mesut Ozil might have a change of heart about the contract extension but Alexis Sanchez seems destined to leave. The Chilean has seen a spectacular dip in form ever since Arsene Wenger blocked his transfer away from Arsenal last summer. Undoubtedly, his loss would be too big for the Emirates outfit but rather than lamenting over it, the club will need to move on and secure another world-class talent.

But again, when the current volatility of the football market is taken into consideration then the talent out there is quite scarce and the general market value of footballers is sky high. Recruiting someone world class will be an ideological sacrifice that shrewd Wenger will not make but let’s look at 5 possible players who can make a switch to Arsenal this January transfer window:

1. Thomas Lemar

Wenger’s love for Thomas Lemar is quite evident. The French winger was subject to a bidding war last summer but Monaco managed to keep hold of him for one more season. It is very likely that Arsenal will relaunch their charm offensive and secure the electric winger this winter if Alexis leaves.

2. Karim Benzema

Haven’t we all been there before? Whenever players are linked with Arsenal, Karim Benzema’s name goes without saying. Since the Frenchman’s Lyon days, he has been linked with a move Emirates stadium almost every year and this winter, there are reports that Real Madrid might accept 40 million pound offer for him.

3. Julian Draxler

Julian Draxler is another high-profile name that continues to link with Arsenal. The German who plies his trade at Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly unhappy with the game time given at his current club and is seeking a move away to secure his World Cup berth next year.

4. Nabil Fekir

Olympique Lyon’s Nabil Fekir has been playing at consistent levels for quite a long time and the French club now rate him at 60 million pounds. Whether Arsene Wenger will cough up sums that big remains to be seen but the winger will be an invaluable asset to the squad.

5. Leon Bailey

Not just Arsenal, but Manchester United and Chelsea are also lining up bids for Bayer Leverkusen sensation Leon Bailey. The highly-rated winger is very likely to make a move this winter and it will take at least 30 million pounds to prise him away from the German outfit.