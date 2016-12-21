A minute's silence to be observed before Bundesliga matches

Berlin: A minute's silence will be held in tribute to the victims of Monday's tragedy in Berlin prior to all Bundesliga matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, with all the footballers also wearing black armbands, it was announced here.

As many as 12 people were killed when a man ploughed a lorry into a Christmas market in Berlin. At least 48 people were injured, some seriously, in the attack when the lorry mounted a pavement at about 40 mph (65 kmph) and crashed into the shoppers and vendors on the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz.

"We want to signify our solidarity with all those affected, and with the citizens of our national capital," commented German Football League (DFL) president Reinhard Rauball.

"Professional football offers its deepest sympathies to the bereaved and the numerous injured, who we wish a full and rapid recovery. We are all shocked by Monday evening's events at a peaceful Christmas market."