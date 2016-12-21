Bayern's Jerome Boateng sidelined after surgery
The 28-year-old defender complained about pain in his chest since last week

Berlin: Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has undergone a surgery, the German football giants announced.
 
Doctor Andreas Imhoff operated Boateng on his right chest muscle on Tuesday, the multiple European champions said in an official statement, reports Xinhua news agency.
 
The 28-year-old defender complained about pain in his chest since last week and was unable to take part in the encounter against last-placed Darmstadt on Sunday.
 
According to the club's doctor Volker Braun, Boateng will be sidelined for six weeks. "The operation went very well. In case of optimal healing process, Jerome Boateng will be available in about six weeks."
 
The German international may return to the pitch on February 4 when Bayern Munich play Schalke in the 19th round of Bundesliga.
 
Bayern Munich are currently at the first place on the Bundesliga standings.
 
