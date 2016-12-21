Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin's team to take polygraph test: Andrey Ryabinsky
By
| Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 14:28
First Published |
Moscow, Russian boxer, Alexander Povetkin, polygraph test, Russia, France, Johann Duhaupas, Russian Urals city, Yekaterinburg, Canada, World Boxing Council, SARM, World Anti-Doping Agency, WADA

Entire team of Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin will take a polygraph test this week: Andrei Ryabinsky

Moscow: The entire team of Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin, who is accused of doping violations, will take a polygraph test this week, his promoter Andrei Ryabinsky has said.
 
"The entire team of Povetkin will undergo a polygraph test this week," Ryabinsky, the head of the World of Boxing company, said on Tuesday.
 
Povetkin beat France's Johann Duhaupas on December 17. The non-title 10 round fight held in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg ended with Povetkin's win by a sixth round knockout.
 
Povetkin was also to meet Canada's Bermane Stiverne for the interim WBC heavyweight title but the fight was cancelled after the Russian's 'A' sample proved to be positive of containing Ostarine.
 
The World Boxing Council said that a probe into Povetkin's case is ongoing and he can be disqualified.
 
Ostarine is a SARM substance, which athletes use during training. It builds up endurance, like anabolic steroids. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) put SARM substances on its prohibited items list in 2008.
 
 
 
Tags:
Moscow, Russian boxer, Alexander Povetkin, Polygraph test, Russia, France, Johann Duhaupas, Russian Urals city, Yekaterinburg, Canada, World Boxing Council, SARM, World Anti-Doping Agency, WADA
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 