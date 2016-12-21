Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin's team to take polygraph test: Andrey Ryabinsky

Moscow: The entire team of Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin, who is accused of doping violations, will take a polygraph test this week, his promoter Andrei Ryabinsky has said.

"The entire team of Povetkin will undergo a polygraph test this week," Ryabinsky, the head of the World of Boxing company, said on Tuesday.

Povetkin beat France's Johann Duhaupas on December 17. The non-title 10 round fight held in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg ended with Povetkin's win by a sixth round knockout.

Povetkin was also to meet Canada's Bermane Stiverne for the interim WBC heavyweight title but the fight was cancelled after the Russian's 'A' sample proved to be positive of containing Ostarine.

The World Boxing Council said that a probe into Povetkin's case is ongoing and he can be disqualified.

Ostarine is a SARM substance, which athletes use during training. It builds up endurance, like anabolic steroids. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) put SARM substances on its prohibited items list in 2008.