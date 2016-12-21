Napoli close to deal for Brazilian teenager Leandrinho

Rio de Janeiro: Italian football club Napoli are close to signing highly rated Brazilian teenager Leandrinho, according to media reports.

The 18-year-old has traveled to Naples to sign a five-year deal with the Italian Serie A club, Globo Esporte said on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Leandrinho's contract with Ponte Preta expires within weeks, meaning the Brazilian club has minimal bargaining power in the deal.

The striker has represented Brazil 16 times at under-17 level, scoring 11 goals.

Napoli are currently third in Italy's Serie A championship with 10 wins, four draws and three losses so far this season.