'Football Leaks' to be probed by French prosecution

Paris: The French financial prosecutor has announced the opening of a preliminary investigation into possible money laundering arising from financial fraud in football following revelations by the Football Leaks whistle-blowing outlet.

In a statement on Tuesday, the prosecution said investigators were looking to ascertain whether or not there were French soccer players who had hidden a part of their income from tax authorities, reports Efe news agency.

The preliminary investigation was opened on December 12, coinciding with the publication in France of the latest revelations by Football Leaks on the website Mediapart.

The investigations will be led by the central anti-corruption office in France.

Among the players involved in this scandal are Paris Saint-Germain's Angel di Maria and Javier Pastore and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.