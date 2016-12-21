Luis Enrique wishes Barcelona led La Liga before New Year

Barcelona: Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has said that he does not have any particular goals to achieve before Christmas, although he would have preferred his team to top La Liga before the New Year.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the coach indicated that his squad have the same good feelings they had in the two previous successful seasons, reports Efe news agency.

The Barça coach explained that he pays more attention to the important months when titles are decided, rather than the months that precede Christmas.

The former Spain star pointed out that he has not changed his plans to rest players who want to spend the Christmas vacation in Latin America, including Gerard Pique, Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

"Having rest days is always good, especially when the players have played so many games," Enrique stressed.