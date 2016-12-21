Praful Patel unanimously re-elected as AIFF president

New Delhi: Praful Patel was unanimously re-elected as President of All India Football Federations (AIFF) on Wednesday for a third term. He has been in the position since 2012.

The official Twitter handle of AIFF tweeted, “Mr. @praful_patel unanimously re-elected as President of AIFF #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball”.

Patel was elected after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday vacated a stay order granted against its election process. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a sports activist on grounds of non-compliance to the Sports Code forced the court to stay the AIFF election.

“My priority is to make India a bigger and better Footballing Nation, @praful_patel states to @NewsX #IndianFootball #BacktheBlue,” said the Federation.

In another tweet, AIFF president also said that FIFA under-17 World Cup will define Indian Football.

The election was reportedly just a formality as Patel had the unanimous support from the AIFF Executive Committee.