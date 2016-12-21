FIH, INAS sign long-term agreement to develop Para-Hockey

Lausanne: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday announced that it has agreed to a long-term partnership with the International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability (INAS) aimed at providing more opportunities to play Para-Hockey across the world.

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by both organisations following extensive discussions and planning over the last few months," said a FIH release.

"This formalisation will see the development and implementation of strategies and programmes aimed at growing the discipline of Para-Hockey for persons with intellectual disability as part of the FIH's continued drive to increase access to hockey at all levels and abilities, as part of the 10-year Hockey Revolution strategy," the statement from FIH read.

The FIH also pointed out that one of its immediate tasks will be the undertaking of a global audit to monitor participation figures in relation to this discipline.

"A concerted effort will also be made to promote Para-Hockey amongst FIH's 137 National Associations and INAS' 78 Member Organisations," the statement added.