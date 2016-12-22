Victoria loves David Beckham in jeggings
London: Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham loves her husband and former football star David Beckham in jeggings.
 
The 42-year-old took to social media to share what garments of her partners she most likes Beckham in, which are a pair of skin tight denim leggings that resemble a classic pair of jeans, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
 
The fashion designer shared an image of the back of Beckham sporting the garment, a patterned wool jumper, suede Chelsea boots and a flat cap on her Instagram account.
 
Captioning the image of Beckham, Victoria posted: "When your husband wears jeggings! X VB (sic)."
