I try to treat all opponents in best way possible: Quique Sanchez Flores

Barcelona: Espanyol head coach Quique Sanchez Flores said on Wednesday, on the eve of their Copa del Rey football match against Alcorcon, that he has never underestimated any opponents and will remain the same amid the current complicated position, after drawing 1-1 in the first leg.

"I do things spontaneously and I try to treat all opponents in the best way possible... There are surprises in the cup and we've seen that, so we want to wrap up this tie as soon as possible," Flores said.

The coach asked the club's fans for forgiveness after his comments on Barcelona's Lionel Messi following the city's derby on Sunday, which ended in a 1-4 defeat, reports Efe.

"I apologise as it was never my intention to hurt Espanyol fans' feelings. I am dedicated to our cause and I identify with the club. Obviously I don't know the full 116 years of history of the club because I have only been here for three months, but I want the people to be happy and to enjoy themselves so I am sorry," he explained.