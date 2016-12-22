AC Milan winger Suso wants to play for Spain's national team

Milan: AC Milan's winger Suso said that this year could be decisive for his football career, and hopes that he will get the opportunity to play for Spain's national squad.

"If (Spain coach Julen) Lopetegui gives opportunities to others, why not give one to me?" Suso said in an interview published by La Gazzetta dello Sport on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard has given high-profile performances with Milan, reserving his place as a starter with the Italian side, reports Efe.

"I was hoping this would be the year of change for me, and I'm showing that playing with continuity has helped me. I would like to renew my contract, we are already talking about it, for me there are no problems," he added.

In the 17 matches played this year, Suso has scored five goals, including a double in the derby against Inter, and made six assists.

Suso said that these performances are due to the fact that he is feeling very well, both physically and mentally, adding that he believes he can continue as a starter.