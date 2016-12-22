Borussia Monchengladbach sack coach Andre Schubert

Berlin: Borussia Monchengladbach have dismissed their coach Andre Schubert due to poor results in recent weeks, officials from the German football club said on Wednesday.

Schubert was fired after 15 months at the helm of the Bundesliga side, reports Efe.

"Over the past few days we have conducted a lot of discussions and analysed our sporting development and come to the conclusion, along with Andre, that it would be better for both sides for us to end our collaboration," Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl explained in a statement.

The decision came after Monchengladbach's defeat against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Tuesday.

The sporting director thanked the coach for his work with the team last season, noting that the German club finished fourth in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League, thanks to Schubert.

Eberl added that the development of the team has stagnated for different reasons.

Monchengladbach was eliminated from the Champions League after finishing third in the group stage, behind Spain's FC Barcelona and England's Manchester City.