Tragedy-hit Chapecoense make fourth new signing

Rio de Janeiro: Forward Rossi Pereira has become the fourth new signing for tragedy-hit Brazilian football club Chapecoense, according to media reports.

The 24-year-old joins goalkeeper Davi, central defender Douglas Grolli and midfielder Dodo as those to sign with Chapecoense in the past two weeks, the Diario Catarinense daily said on Wednesday, reports Xinhua.

Rossi, who played with Flamengo and Fluminense at youth level, scored nine goals in 31 matches for Goias in Brazil's Serie B this year.

Seventy-one people died, including 19 Chapecoense players and all of their coaching staff, when the LaMia plane in which they were traveling crashed near Medellin, Colombia, on November 28.

The accident occurred less than two days before Chapecoense were due to play Colombia's Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the two-match Copa Sudamericana final.

Chapecoense were earlier this month awarded the title at the request of their Sudamericana final opponent Atletico Nacional.