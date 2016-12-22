Harbhajan Singh denies rumours of him joining Congress or even politics

New Delhi: Putting an end to all rumours and speculations, the Turbanator Harbhajan Singh on Thursday cleared the air over him joining the Congress party or even politics any time soon for the forthcoming Punjab State Assembly Polls.

After several media reports surfaced about Harbhajan Singh making an entry into the politics and joining the Congress party, he took to his Twitter account and denied reports of joining politics.

I have no intentions of joining politics any time soon. Please stop spreading rumors. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 22, 2016

According to some media reports, the Team India’s spin master Harbhajan Singh was soon going to joining the Congress party and planning to contest the forthcoming Assembly election in the state.

However, nothing was confirmed in this regard. But the reports got little credibility after senior Congress party leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that he would be happy if Harbhajan Singh joins the party and contest the upcoming elections in the state.