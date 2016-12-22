Walter Montillo set to join Brazilian club Botafogo

Rio de Janeiro: Former Argentina international midfielder Walter Montillo is set to join Rio de Janeiro football giants Botafogo from Shandong Luneng, according to media reports.

Montillo suggested a deal was imminent on Wednesday when he posted the words "almost there" in Portuguese on his official Twitter account, reports Xinhua.

The 32-year-old has been offered a two-year contract with a monthly salary of around $120,000, Brazilian portal Uol reported.

Capped six times for Argentina's national team, Montillo joined Shandong Luneng in 2014 from Brazilian Serie A outfit Santos.

He made 34 appearances for the Chinese Super League club in 2016 and scored 13 goals.