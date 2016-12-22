Bharat Petroleum, Punjab National Bank register wins in Beighton Cup

Kolkata: Bharat Petroleum pumped in six goals to beat RCF Kapurthala 6-3 in the 121st All India Beighton Cup hockey tournament here on Thursday.

Amir Khan scored a hat-trick while Sher Singh, Lalit Upadhya, and Harmanpreet Singh each sounded the board once.For RCF Kapurthala, Simrandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh netted the goals.

In other matches, Punjab National Bank breezed past Bhubaneswar Hostel 5-2 with Sukhdeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gurjinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Shamsher Singh all getting onto the score-sheet.

Nilamsanjib Xess and Alok Barla netted for Bhubaneswar Hostel.

In another fixture, ERSA beat Punjab & Sind Bank, 6-4 in a high-scoring encounter. Silanand Lakra notched up a brace while Saurav Kr Singh, Alsam Lakra, Dipak Kullu, and MD Riyazuddin scored too.

For Punjab & Sind Bank, Gaganpreet Singh scored two goals with Ramandeep Singh and Paramjit Singh also scoring.