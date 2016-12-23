PBL join hands with CRY to encourage child education

New Delhi: The organisers of the second edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) on Thursday announced their association with leading social cause organisation -- Child Rights and You (CRY), to raise awareness about the need to educate every child in India.

In this regard, the PBL will conduct auctions in which autographed merchandise of the top shuttlers will be up for grabs. The money raised will be funnelled to CRY to carry out its mission.

"We are very excited about partnering with CRY which is one of the most successful home grown social cause organisations. We want to help people understand the importance of education in a child's life," said Prasad Mangipudi, director of SportzLive, the force behind PBL.

CRY regional director Suma Ravi on her part, expressed gratitude for PBL's backing to their cause.

"We are delighted to partner with the Premier Badminton League as cause partners. It is a giant step forward in our aim to achieve the education goals we have set for our country's children," she said.

The PBL has also committed to sport the CRY logo on all PBL T-shirts, including those of the players, during the League.

Badminton fans can add an extra amount while buying tickets online for the matches as well.

"We are confident that the entire country will offer a helping hand to every child in need," Prasad added.