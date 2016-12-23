Olympian golfer Chawrasia rues IOA's harsh treatment after Rio Games

Kolkata: Olympian S.S.P Chawrasia on Thursday expressed disappointment at the shabby treatment meted out to him and fellow golfer Anirban Lahiri by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), after the Rio Olympics.

Both Anirban -- India's highest ranked player at the moment -- and Chawrasia were promised around Rs 30 lakh each by the IOA after the Rio Olympics but till date all Chawrasia has received is approximately Rs 5.5 lakh.

"I was told we will be given Rs 30 lakh but after the Olympics we were told we won't get it and instead will be given Rs 15 lakh," Chawrasia told reporters here.

The 38-year-old finished tied 7th on the first day of the PGTI season-ending McLeod Russel Tour Championship which started at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) here on Thursday.

"Anirban didn't get that also," he revealed. Chawrasia and Lahiri made it to Rio along with Aditi Ashok to make the Indian contingent after golf was brought back into the fold after a 112-year hiatus.

"This is crazy. We were to receive the money to meet all our expenses but in the end, think of it, Anirban got nothing. I got five-and-a-half lakh rupees," said the 38-year-old, who won twin-crowns at the Hero Indian Open and the Resorts World Manila Masters.

"We did not get rain jackets, nothing. There was no umbrella and it was raining (in Rio) and was freezing cold. If we asked for anything there, it was like we were their servants, and they our landlords," said Chawrasia flashing a sarcastic smile.