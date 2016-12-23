Alan Pardew fired as Crystal Palace manager
| Friday, December 23, 2016 - 14:00
Crystal Palace, Alan Pardew, Newcastle, English Premier League, EPL, football manager

Alan Pardew, who led Palace to their first FA Cup final in 26 years in May, had 18 months left on his contract.

London: English Premier Leauge outfit Crystal Palace have sacked manager Alan Pardew after the south London club suffered eight defeats in 10 league matches.

Crystal Palace finished 17th after their 1-0 home loss to Chelsea a week ago, only one point above the relegation zone, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support. In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his board," Pardew said in a statement.

"Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football club and am sad that my time there has ended.

"I feel that I have a special bond with the club and hope that hasn't been affected, I wish everybody associated with the club the best of luck in the future including of course the fans who have been magnificent."

Pardew left Newcastle United in January 2015 to take over at Palace, which he played for between 1987 and 1991.

 

 

