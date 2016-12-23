Borussia Mönchengladbach appoint Hecking new manager
Borussia Monchengladbach have appointed Dieter Hecking as their new manager

Berlin: Borussia Monchengladbach have appointed Dieter Hecking as their new manager, the German fotball club announced.

A day after the dismissal of Andre Schubert, Monchengladbach introduced former Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking as their new manager. The 52-year-old coach has penned a deal until June 2019, reports Xinhua news agency.

"After the development of the last few weeks we want to set a new impetus with a new coach," Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl said.

"Dieter Hecking is the right man. He is a coach with a lot of experience, and who worked very successful in different clubs at different levels."

