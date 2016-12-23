Former Borussia Dortmund defender joins Brazil's Atletico Mineiro

Rio de Janeiro: Brazilian top division football club Atletico Mineiro have signed former Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 defender Felipe Santana for the next two seasons.

The 30-year-old joined the Belo Horizonte outfit for an undisclosed fee from Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar, according to the club's official website, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I learned a lot, both professionally and personally from many years abroad," Santana said.

"Many things have happened in my life and I'm prepared. I know it's a big challenge that we will face next year and it was Atletico's project that convinced me to come."

Atletico Mineiro finished the the 2016 Brazilian Serie A season in fourth place, earning them a berth in the prestigious Copa Libertadores tournament next year.