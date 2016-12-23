Former Borussia Dortmund defender joins Brazil's Atletico Mineiro

By
| Friday, December 23, 2016 - 15:06
First Published |
Felipe Santana, Atletico Mineiro, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04, Kuban Krasnodar, Russian Premier League, Copa Libertadores, Brazilian Serie A, Sports News

Brazilian top division football club Atletico Mineiro have signed former Borussia Dortmund defender Felipe Santana

Rio de Janeiro: Brazilian top division football club Atletico Mineiro have signed former Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 defender Felipe Santana for the next two seasons. 

The 30-year-old joined the Belo Horizonte outfit for an undisclosed fee from Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar, according to the club's official website, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I learned a lot, both professionally and personally from many years abroad," Santana said.

"Many things have happened in my life and I'm prepared. I know it's a big challenge that we will face next year and it was Atletico's project that convinced me to come."

Atletico Mineiro finished the the 2016 Brazilian Serie A season in fourth place, earning them a berth in the prestigious Copa Libertadores tournament next year.  

Tags:
Felipe Santana, Atletico Mineiro, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04, Kuban Krasnodar, Russian Premier League, Copa Libertadores, Brazilian Serie A, Sports News
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 