Athletic Bilbao to meet Barcelona in Copa del Rey Round of 16

Madrid: Athletic Bilbao are going to meet FC Barcelona while Real Madrid will face Sevilla in the draw of the Copa del Rey last 16, while the only two football clubs from the Spanish second division, Alcorcon and Cordoba, will play each other.

Round of 16 matches for the Copa del Rey after the draw on Friday, according to Efe.

Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid

Alcorcon vs Cordoba

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Sevilla

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal

Deportivo vs Alaves

Valencia vs Celta Vigo

Osasuna vs Eibar.