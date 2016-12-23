Athletic Bilbao to meet Barcelona in Copa del Rey Round of 16

Madrid: Athletic Bilbao are going to meet FC Barcelona while Real Madrid will face Sevilla in the draw of the Copa del Rey last 16, while the only two football clubs from the Spanish second division, Alcorcon and Cordoba, will play each other.
Round of 16 matches for the Copa del Rey after the draw on Friday, according to Efe.
Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid
Alcorcon vs Cordoba
Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Sociedad vs Villarreal
Deportivo vs Alaves
Valencia vs Celta Vigo
Osasuna vs Eibar.
Add new comment