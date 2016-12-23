India beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs to win ACC Under-19 Asia Cup title
India beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs in the under- 19 Youth Asia cup on friday. | IMAGE: SL cricket twitter handle.

New Delhi: In another sporting glory, India beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs in the under- 19 Youth Asia cup that was held in Colombo on Friday.

Defending a formidable total of 273, India managed to bundle out Sri Lanka for 239 runs to lift the 2016 edition of the Youth Asia Cup.

Indian batsmen performed exceedingly well as Himanshu Rana and Shubhnam Gill helped the team to achieve a huge total after scoring 70 runs each.

While defending the total, Indian spinners showcased impressive performance with their skills.

For India, Abhishek Sharma played a vital role with his match winning spell of 4/37.

India earned the title that the last won in 2013-2014.

 

