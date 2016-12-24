Wrestler Sakshi Malik wants biopic on her
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 10:39
The 23-year-old Sakshi Malik became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal.

New Delhi: Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik on Friday said she definitely wanted a biopic on her if it encourages the traditional sport.

Sakshi, who was in the capital for the logo launch of her Pro Wrestling League (PWL) franchise -- Delhi Sultans -- said she did not have any Bollywood actress in her mind to enact her character if a movie is made on her.

"I would definitely want a biopic if someone wants to make it. If it encourages the sport then why not? It will be an inspiration for young grapplers," she told reporters.

"I don't have any such favourite actress to play the role. But if someone plans to make the movie, I will be glad," she added.

The 23-year-old Sakshi became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal, when she pulled off a sensational 8-5 victory over Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the play-off bout of the Rio Games in August this year.

 

 

