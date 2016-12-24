Former England manager Sam Allardyce named Crystal Palace boss

London: English Premier League (EPL) side Crystal Palace has announced that former England national football team's head coach Sam Allardyce as their new manager on a two and half year contract.

The south London club's chairman Steve Parish said on Friday: "We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly and fortunate that someone of Sam's calibre and experience was available."

Allardyce will take charge of the team with immediate effect in time for the match against Watford from Monday, reports Xinhua.

Also Read: Alan Pardew fired as Crystal Palace manager

The 62-year-old will replace Alan Pardew who was sacked on Friday.

Crystal Place are now standing 17th in the EPL after a run of one win in 11 games.

Allardyce, who has been out of work since losing the England job only after 67 days, said, "You generally get a new job because there are difficulties at a club."

"I have to sort those difficulties out, hopefully with my experience, and try to get a few more results on the board, particularly over Christmas and New Year, to make everybody feel more comfortable," he added to Crystal Palace's website.