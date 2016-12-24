German winger Julian Draxler to move to PSG in January: Bild

Berlin: German international Julian Draxler will play for Paris Saint-Germain after the French football giants reached an agreement with WfL Wolfsburg, German tabloid Bild reported.

PSG will pay Wolfsburg a roughly $41.8 million transfer fee for the 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who will join the club during the January transfer window, reports Efe.

Draxler, who in the summer of 2015 renewed his contract with Wolfsburg through 2020, had said in recent weeks that he was interested in leaving the club and was having the worst time of his career.

He has come under heavy criticism for recent sub-par performances with the Wolves, who are near the bottom of the Bundesliga table this season.

Wolfsburg could receive an additional $2.09 million in bonuses based on PSG's performance after Draxler joins the club.

The transfer fee will provide a fresh influx of funds for the Bundesliga side, which is currently struggling financially.